Contrary to Mr. Desmond's opinion, The News' article on the Sapelo lawsuit was appropriate.
I have practiced law for 30-plus years and a White (oh, the horrors) person. It was not an inordinate amount of time to get the article in the paper. It was also presented in a very fact-based, straightforward manner.
The facts and results are what they are. Only the most baseless claims, without any evidence, are dismissed on summery judgement. The judge is not commenting on the merits of the remaining issues, just that some disputed facts exist.
For all the ills us horrible White folk have caused over the ages, we have also worked at correcting them. The American Civil War was not fought between Blacks and Whites, but between whites. Civil rights legislation was presented and passed by overwhelmingly white Congresses. Affirmative action and minority-owned business quotas have made discrimination against Whites legal.
In addressing the past, maybe we should designate what period of time we are discussing — at least what century. To judge folk from hundreds of years ago by our current standards, morality and culture is either dishonest or ignorant.
Daisy Cook
Lawrenceville