Mr. Dieterman disputed the rise in sea level related to global warming by referencing an article in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons in 2007. First of all, physicians are not environmental scientists, 98% of which do believe the rapid rise of sea level is associated with the increase in carbon in the atmosphere associated to mankind. Second, the American Society of Physicians and Surgeons is a fringe organization of 5,000 physicians out of the 1 million physicians in this country. The largest physician organization is the American Medical Association, 240,000 physicians, and it does support the relationship of global warming to mankind.
Jim Walker
St. Simons Island