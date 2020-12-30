Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
Jeanne Kane’s response on COVID-19 did not fully explore the reasons a second round of relief has not gotten to the people who truly need it. On at least two occasions, Speaker Pelosi has said she held up negotiations on relief until Joe Biden was elected president. Most recently her stated reason is she felt Joe Biden could better manage the pandemic.
She knew the bill she passed was a non-starter. Republicans would never support the transfer of billions of taxpayer dollars to the states for debt that pre-dated COVID-19 or to the magnitude she wanted for shortfalls in revenues due to the virus. The magnitude and distribution of lump sum payment was also an issue.
Many got a lump sum payment, as I did, that were not needed or deserved. In the short term, Republicans wanted to shield businesses, particularly small ones, so they would not be sued out of business. This was a non-starter for Democrats.
It looks like Jeanne Kane’s concerns relative to mass layoffs of teacher, fireman, and policeman will be avoided in Georgia. In Kyle Wingfield’s Dec. 14 column, he outlined three major reasons Georgia is poised for a good 2021 and has been able to stave off state layoffs. Maybe Georgia’s position can be attributed to good fiscal policy and management of COVID-19.
Certainly some states suffer through no fault of their own (i.e, Nevada) but many have been mismanaged.
Do Georgians want to send mismanaged states our tax dollars? I suppose that question will be answered on Jan. 5.
Roy Davis
St. Simons Island