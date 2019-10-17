I just read the Oct. 15 paper and in the Letters to the Editor, I found the missive from Mr. Brian Blue. As a retired professional pilot with experience in a wide variety of aircraft, I must point out some glaring errors in his note.
First, the aircraft accidents he refers to involved twin engine B737 airframes, not the huge four engine B747.
Secondly, the accidents occurred not because the flight control systems were “too complicated for most pilots to operate.” The problem is that the manufacturer put a new system on the 737 MAX that had not been on any other version of the aircraft and did not tell anyone, including the FAA and pilots, what the system did or why it was on there. Then when something went terribly wrong, the pilots did not know what they were dealing with — let alone how to solve the problem.
I do not know if Mr. Blue is an expert on large ships or the systems installed therein, but the obvious gaps in his knowledge of aircraft (yet claiming expertise) are enough to make one wonder about his pronouncements on that issue also.
Nick Grynkewich
St. Simons Island