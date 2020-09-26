Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
After writing my letter of Sept. 18, the positive responses have been overwhelming. But, thank you, Dr. Moody, for enlightening me. I thought I was simply taking a stand for our flag, and especially veterans, but it turns out I’m a racist.
This is the side benefit of having liberal friends: they twist what you say to fit their narrative, tell you what to think, how to act and if you disagree with them, they pull out the race card whenever it’s convenient. And, Dwight, convictions do count.
The day I saw Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem, I went straight to my closet, bagged up my considerable collection of Nike apparel and gave it away the next day, vowing to never buy another Nike product.
Al Brown
St. Simons Island