Gail Jarvis’ March 12 letter stated that illegal immigrants and prisoners will get tax payer funded stimulus checks. The facts should be understood and not misrepresented.

Checks for tax filers who meet the income requirements need to supply a Social Security number to the IRS to qualify for the one-time payment which are actually refundable tax credits — and the bill says “any nonresident alien individual” isn’t eligible. Most people living in the U.S. illegally don’t have Social Security numbers. So they would be ineligible for the stimulus checks.

An immigrant who obtains a work visa can also apply for a Social Security number. If that immigrant subsequently overstays their work visa, they are in the country illegally.

It’s true that qualifying individuals in jail or prison will be eligible to receive stimulus payments, if they filed a tax return or apply to get the money.

A federal judge ruled that the CARES Act passed in Trump’s term of office did not contain specific language denying stimulus money to prisoners.

Republicans in the Senate opted not to include language disqualifying incarcerated people from receiving the stimulus payments of up to $600 that were authorized in the appropriations bill that Trump signed in December.

Jim Kielt

St. Simons Island

More from this section

+2
Yard sale goes on without Peaches to Beaches

Yard sale goes on without Peaches to Beaches

The official Peaches to the Beaches yard sale along more than 200 miles of U.S. 341 in Georgia is officially delayed for five months, but for some the sales went on anyway, and buying and selling enthusiasts made the most of it.

Rise Risley campus renovation work continues

Rise Risley campus renovation work continues

Those involved in the Rise Risley project held a quarterly update meeting Thursday aimed at providing the latest information on progress that’s been made to open a multi-service resource center in the heart of Brunswick that will serve families seeking child care, nutrition programs, educati…