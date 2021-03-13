Gail Jarvis’ March 12 letter stated that illegal immigrants and prisoners will get tax payer funded stimulus checks. The facts should be understood and not misrepresented.
Checks for tax filers who meet the income requirements need to supply a Social Security number to the IRS to qualify for the one-time payment which are actually refundable tax credits — and the bill says “any nonresident alien individual” isn’t eligible. Most people living in the U.S. illegally don’t have Social Security numbers. So they would be ineligible for the stimulus checks.
An immigrant who obtains a work visa can also apply for a Social Security number. If that immigrant subsequently overstays their work visa, they are in the country illegally.
It’s true that qualifying individuals in jail or prison will be eligible to receive stimulus payments, if they filed a tax return or apply to get the money.
A federal judge ruled that the CARES Act passed in Trump’s term of office did not contain specific language denying stimulus money to prisoners.
Republicans in the Senate opted not to include language disqualifying incarcerated people from receiving the stimulus payments of up to $600 that were authorized in the appropriations bill that Trump signed in December.
Jim Kielt
St. Simons Island