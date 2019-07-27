I would like to challenge the zoning for Harper’s Joy. I do not believe it meets the spirit and goals identified and laid out in the City of Brunswick Comprehensive Plan.
The plan states “the vision for the South End as a tree covered, quiet, urban neighborhood.” It also states “protect and preserve the City’s historical buildings and character and invest in the quality of neighborhoods.”
Zoning is the principle tool a city has in urban planning and helps control the character of a particular location. I believe that zoning helps an area grow in a way that is orderly and serves the public interest.
The city has spent time and money developing a comprehensive Plan. Now the hard work of making sure the ordinances and the decisions our leaders make align with this plan.
Sara Giannakakis
Brunswick