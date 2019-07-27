I would like to challenge the zoning for Harper’s Joy. I do not believe it meets the spirit and goals identified and laid out in the City of Brunswick Comprehensive Plan.

The plan states “the vision for the South End as a tree covered, quiet, urban neighborhood.” It also states “protect and preserve the City’s historical buildings and character and invest in the quality of neighborhoods.”

Zoning is the principle tool a city has in urban planning and helps control the character of a particular location. I believe that zoning helps an area grow in a way that is orderly and serves the public interest.

The city has spent time and money developing a comprehensive Plan. Now the hard work of making sure the ordinances and the decisions our leaders make align with this plan.

Sara Giannakakis

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.