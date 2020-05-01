On February 23, 2020, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery (Maud) was shot and killed while jogging in Satilla Shores. He was well known as a runner who jogged everywhere.
Travis McMichael, who allegedly chased and shot Maud, said he looked like someone connected to house and auto break-ins in the area. There is no evidence of such break-ins, the police report was not released until six weeks after the shooting, Maud’s death has not been ruled a homicide, and McMichael has not been arrested.
There are a lot of questions that need answers. Was Ahmaud Arbery armed? Where was he shot? How many times was McMichael’s gun fired? Does McMichael’s status as the son of a former Glynn County police investigator have any bearing on the lack of resolution thus far?
I guess I also have to ask if it is a crime to jog in some locations or to do so while black?
If you’re as suspicious and upset by the information regarding Ahmaud Arbery’s death as I am, please join us on Facebook at I RUN WITH MAUD.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick