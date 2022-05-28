I believe it was last fall when Glynn County’s Purchasing Department put the job of rewriting Glynn’s Zoning Ordinance out for bid. Although TSW was not the low bidder, they were awarded the job. Interesting, as TSW presents itself as a “full-service planning, architecture, and landscape architecture design firm.” My preliminary research has not revealed any expertise in rewriting a Zoning Ordinance.
Given the controversy which has arisen concerning this matter, and the complications of creating and managing a special committee to bring the TSW product up to a usable level, I have to wonder if this is $245,000 well spent. If I were still living in New Jersey, I would smell corruption somewhere, but hopefully this is simply a matter of poor specifications provided to TSW, who I suspect is not really qualified for this task.
I wish the county success on this impactful project, but the first seven months or so do not bode well.
Dick Wiederhorn
St. Simons Island