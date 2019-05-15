Who did the planning for the new crosswalk on Frederica Road?
The crosswalk serves people in Wymberly, Reynoso and The Marshes. Since many of the residents in these subdivisions walk to church it makes good sense to provide a crosswalk for them.
My question is “why did they place the crosswalk at the south end of the walk?” I would think that the crosswalk would have been placed at the entrance to the church property.
This would have made it much easier for the security office on Sunday morning. I doubt many people from The Marshes will walk to Wymberly and then come halfway back to enter the church property.
John Goodrich
Brunswick