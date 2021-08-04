Read your article in the Aug. 3 paper regarding the salvage operation. I wondered why the representative from Gallagher Marine Systems called off the lift when it started to discharge oil. It would seem that would have been an opportune time to capture some of the discharge as many of the heavy oils don’t readily float.

I am sure lowering the severed section did not stop the discharge. I guess the discharge is at the mercy of the tides. If it sits submerged long enough, tt should be clean when it comes up.

I know Gallagher Marine bills themselves as “mitigation specialist." Exactly what are they mitigating?

Mike Kellar

St. Simons Island

Workers use sphagnum moss to try to clean up oil in marsh

More than a dozen environmental workers were out before dawn Tuesday on the extreme south end of St. Simons Island collecting and bagging oil-soaked sand and spraying finely ground sphagnum moss onto blackened marsh grass in the continuing response to Saturday’s oil spill from the Golden Ray.