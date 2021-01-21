Mr. Richmond's letter to the editor has no basis in facts. He rants about the Deep State. What is specifically is the Deep State? The Senate, House and president pass the laws we live in, and the courts decide the meaning of laws as needed. The “Deep State," whatever that is, has none of those powers.
Stating that 25% of California’s population read at a 7th grade level is also false. Look at ranking of education levels of all states. California ranks in the middle of all states and the highest 10 states all voted for President Biden.
The close with “The fur will fly when Biden disappears” is despicable after what happened at our capital on Jan. 6.
Jim Walker
St. Simons Island