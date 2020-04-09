After reading last week’s article regarding the shooting in Satilla Shores, I believe many of the community members are even more frustrated and confused as to why no charges have been brought upon the McMichaels. The police report itself clearly reads that that Ahmaud Arbery was not the aggressor, was not in the act or commission of a crime, and still, these two men acted on a suspicion, jumped in their truck with their guns, and chased him down — ultimately killing him because he did not comply to their request to stop because they “just wanted to talk.” I cannot think of a single person who would not be fearful for their life if two men were chasing them in a truck with guns and wanted to stop and talk. Our justice systems has to step up and do the right thing here.

No one, not even a former investigator for the DA’s office, is above the law.

Savannah Glider

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.