Once again I find myself amused by something other than the comic page in The Brunswick News. The Letter to the Editor written by someone who I am sure believes they have everyone’s best interest in mind as they show their concern about the so-called rise in sea levels.
Recently here in Coastal Georgia, we experienced what is known as nor’easters. When the tides become very high, it floods low-lying areas. These events have been taking place as long as I can remember, and I have been a resident of Glynn County for 66 years.
It is said that there is a rise in sea levels, but no one talks about the Georgia Fall Line that existed from Columbus to Macon on to Augusta that saw the ocean reach to the now well-inland cities of Georgia.
This existed in the prehistoric times of our great state before there was any climate change people running around excited over something they really know so little about.
As a retired instrument technician, I am aware of the ever-changing technology in instrumentation that has occurred over the years. Can we really say that the temperatures have risen over the last 150 years when those temperatures haven’t been measured with the same equipment as those that were used in the beginning?
This is so very important when doing reliable studies involving scientific studies as any student was taught. There are facts about the land along the coast that says the area is actually “sinking.”
James Carter
Brunswick