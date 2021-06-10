Once again I write to praise the doctors and nurses at our hospital. I cut my thumb on my table saw and had to go to the emergency room. The nurse that helped me — Ms. Spivey, RN — took real good care to remove the rag I had wrapped around my thumb, and she decided to get me in quickly and she did.
I praise the work Dr. McGlouglin did in cleaning and deadening my thumb, and sewing it up with help from several R.N. nurses — Ms. Josie, Ms. Leigh, Ms. Jamelle and Ms. Arislei. They decided to keep me overnight because of my passing out and the admitting doctor, Dr. Kobaisy, was very polite.
The hospital was full so they had no rooms, and I had to stay in a room in the emergency room. But the nurses, especially one Patrick Hawkins R.N., was very good in he was back and forth making sure I was OK along with my wife, who stayed with me until she had to leave.
To make this story short, everyone at the hospital was great. The nurse that took care of me when I did get a room, Ms. Shaera R.N., did a great job. Thanks to all that helped me.
Weston Shephard
Brunswick