After living in Glynn County for nine years and never having a reason to go to the Glynn County Health Department (GCHD), my husband and I have now been there four times since March. Thanks to the efficiency, politeness and friendliness of the GCHD staff, all of our experiences (three COVID vaccines and most recently flu vaccines) have been very positive.
In each case, the process was organized and efficient, the staff members were helpful, and everyone was pleasant. Even this past Friday’s drive-thru flu vaccines, with very dark skies threatening rain at any minute, the staff were upbeat and cheerful.
What a credit they are to the health care profession. Thanks to them all for keeping us safe and healthy.
Susan Molnar
Brunswick