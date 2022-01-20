Reading the front page of this paper on Friday, Jan. 14, I was again glad to see that our county commissioner, Cap Fendig, is continuing to push for steps that will control the density, growth and character of St. Simons Island.
To date I have read that he is trying to control the height of residential construction on the island, is working to limit old, planned development zoning which was appropriate when it was zoned for a patchwork of properties on the island 20 or 30 years ago, but is no longer appropriate, and has now suggested implementing a toll to get on the island such as Jekyll Island has.
The toll concept has been going on from the days when Tom Sublett was a commissioner and was brought up again by past commissioner Peter Murphy. It will bring in badly needed revenues for the island and the county in general.
But it seems that there continues to be pushback on all these concepts by some other members of our board of commissioners. Some fear hurting the economic engine that is the island. Others feel that the right to maximize profit from ownership of land preempts maintaining the character of the island.
If you agree that Cap Fendig is pushing in the right direction, please make your feelings known. Email the Glynn County commissioners, Commissioners@Glynncounty-ga.gov, and let them know your feelings. Remember that old saying, “the squeaky wheel gets the grease”. If we say nothing, nothing will be done.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island