I take two editions online, one being The Macon Telegraph and the other is The Brunswick News. The Brunswick News I rate very highly, over Macon. The ease of use puts Macon to shame. Keep up the good work.
Janet Cork
St. Simons Island
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
I take two editions online, one being The Macon Telegraph and the other is The Brunswick News. The Brunswick News I rate very highly, over Macon. The ease of use puts Macon to shame. Keep up the good work.
Janet Cork
St. Simons Island
Ben Ayers, dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, had to address the topic on everyone’s mind Wednesday during his Georgia Economic Outlook presentation that has toured the state.
A community breakfast will once again kick off a weekend of celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Before there was a Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there were folks like Glynn County’s Calvin Waye.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia's defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday for its first national title in 41 years.
The new Glynn County Animal Service building opened in Glynn County with little fanfare.