I take two editions online, one being The Macon Telegraph and the other is The Brunswick News. The Brunswick News I rate very highly, over Macon. The ease of use puts Macon to shame. Keep up the good work.

Janet Cork

St. Simons Island

Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia's defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday for its first national title in 41 years.