It’s all about the concept of “shared sacrifice.” Let’s talk about the monumental sacrifices that our doctors, nurses and all other hospital staff have been making — for months — the need being unrelenting despite their pleas to the good citizens of Glynn County to wear masks per the current recommendations and to get vaccinated.
We, the good citizens, need to step up to the plate now and share the load with them by doing everything we can to lower the COVID-19 numbers. Please, put aside your disdain for “the government telling us what to do.” Here in our community, it is our doctors and hospital staff telling us what we need to do because they care about us. The “government” tells us to pay our taxes, stop at traffic signs, not to smoke in public places, to wear our seat belts, to vaccinate our children for school, etc., and we do those things.
For those who fear the vaccine, I’ll bet you have taken acetaminophen, aspirin or anti-inflammatory medications which can truly cause harm to your liver and or kidneys, but you still take them. If you were diagnosed with a terminal disease and the only treatment was an experimental one would you take it? I believe you would.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved and Moderna will be soon. Put aside unfounded fears and learn the facts from authoritative sources. Help reduce the nightmarish load on our hospital staff.
Many thanks to The Brunswick News for your excellent COVID-19 reports and articles.
Diane Waldron
St. Simons Island