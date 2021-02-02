The recent elections have left me perplexed and limping along like a little boy who has stubbed his toe. The America I love is being shattered with the idea that it must be changed to provide equal opportunity. Really?
I am a first generation American who grew up in very modest surroundings. I watched as my parents worked hard to improve themselves. They were quick to seize opportunities that America provided, but they realized the need to work at those opportunities in order to achieve fulfillment. I learned from their example, and today I am able to lead a very comfortable life.
So why would we seek to make radical changes to what, most would argue, is the greatest country in the world. A country developed through a Declaration of Independence and Constitution our forefathers suffered greatly to bring forth. I am at a loss seeking an answer.
There are those who say simply that the playing field is not level for all. They contend that if a perpetrator breaks into your home to steal, he does so because there is not an equitable balance of wealth. In other words, his need for what he steals is greater than yours. I simply contend that our great America provides opportunities to all as long as they are willing to work at those opportunities.
I will concede, however, that stealing can be faster as long you are not caught, and perhaps you won’t be caught if we defund the police as some suggest.
Michael J. Kronn
St. Simons Island