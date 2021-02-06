I share the optimism of the majority over our new national government and feel gratitude for all who gathered in so massive a voter turnout as to arrest, if temporarily, great danger to our nation. As this new president now summons us to live in charity and decency, and to lessen one another’s pain, let God’s grace abide in us and our American institutions revive.
What was demonstrated so persuasively was that there has been no representation in Congress, that the common people are not served there. If you want to know who has been served, witness who has prospered and who has not. Forty-plus trillion dollars have passed from general circulation to the top one percent since 1980 — your Congress at work.
It remains to be seen whether Senators Warnock and Ossoff will represent their constituency or join into that traditional Democratic fratricide centered around the narcissism of minor differences. We will have our answer when mass vaccinations, relief for small businesses and COVID-induced poverty, labor protection, consumer protection, fair taxation, racial reconciliation, infrastructure, and radical climate repair are implemented in the land.
If these are prevented from happening, expect to see voter turnout return to its traditional apathy and the rise of the Great Authoritarian — and not some bankrupt clown this time, but most likely a charismatic Christian fascist of End-of-Days dimension — for the soil is well tilled, and the seeds broadly scattered.
And then there will be no further reprieve for American democracy.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island