I read Bill Crane’s piece — “So you have a case of vaccine hesitancy?” — and he left us in a problem/solution quandary with no option, so I opined a response.
The problem:
1. COVID-19 vaccines are experimental.
2. COVID-19 vaccines have not been properly tested.
3. COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved by the FDA (acknowledged in Bill’s article).
4. COVID-19 vaccines may cause adverse reactions, muscle soreness, fever, anaphylaxis and blood clots — the latter-two can be fatal.
5. No science as to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. Future health issues? Perhaps we will know in 1-2 years.
6. COVID-19 vaccines in some states and countries have been halted due to high incidence of adverse reactions.
7.COVID-19 vaccines don’t prevent the transmission of the virus, only lessen the effects of the virus. If you have been vaccinated you may still contract the virus.
The solution — a natural and healthier way:
1. Practice good nutrition.
2. Moderate exercise.
3. Take immunity-strengthening supplements — Vitamins B, C, D, Zinc, NAC and elderberry.
4. Use essential oils — awesome for immunity support — cinnamon, eucalyptus, Lemon, Lavender, and Rosemary. Check with your local health food store for more information.
5. Good Hygiene.
6. PMA — positive mental attitude.
Try this effective health solution, and you will like the results. Even those already vaccinated can easily adapt the recipe for good health into their daily routine. Nothing wrong with a proven healthy backup that could be a game-changer for folks.
Cheers.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island