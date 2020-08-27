The commission evaluating the disposition of the statue of the Confederate soldier in Brunswick might consider leaving the statue there, but add a plaque to bring context. One source of the contextual message could be the memoir of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, who knew the power of empathy and understanding as an old soldier in his description of meeting General Lee at Appomattox:
“What General Lee’s feelings were I do not know. As he was a man of much dignity, with an impassable face, it was impossible to say whether he felt inwardly glad that the end had finally come, or felt sad over the result, and was too manly to show it. Whatever his feelings, they were entirely concealed from my observation; but my own feelings, which had been quite jubilant on the receipt of his letter, were sad and depressed. I felt like anything rather than rejoicing at the downfall of a foe who had fought so long and valiantly, and had suffered so much for a cause, though that cause was, I believe, one of the worst for which people ever fought, and one for which there was the least excuse. I do not question, however, the sincerity of the great mass of those who were opposed to us.”
Assuming that the statue’s purpose is to celebrate the courage and determination of the troops, and to remember their sacrifice, rather than to grieve for a lost cause, it seems appropriate.
Jim Frasche
St. Simons Island