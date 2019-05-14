In response to Mr. Hudson's letter published on May 9, I like to provide some facts to clarify the record and help us all learn how to reduce the stupidity and viciousness of our ourselves and all humanity.
In WWII, the Soviet Union fought on the side of the Allies which included Britain, the U.S., France and others against the German Nazi regime.
In that horrible war, over 8,500,000 Soviet Union soldiers died — more than any other Allied nation. If you add to that, the Soviet civilian casualties, the loss of life is almost incomprehensible. The U.S. lost 407,000 soldiers.
So before we label a nation the enemy of freedom, we need to be mindful of the sacrifices their people made in pursuing the same things that all us desire — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Roy Lucas
Brunswick