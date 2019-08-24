Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the two-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
In response to Mr. MacDougall, wanting to live in a $2.5 million house and having a budget of $1.3 million will result in remodels and upgrades bringing the house up to acceptable standards.
The facts that were overlooked in the previous letter:
SPLOST 2016 funds of $1.3 million were allocated for a “new” shelter for Animal Control.
The “new” shelter as designed will cost an estimated $2.5 million, not including the inevitable cost overruns and unexpected construction problems.
The current shelter is located in a highly visible location.
The proposed construction is west of I-95 in a cul-de-sac.
True, the shelter is located on marsh land, as is most of Glynn County including the Humane Society located just slightly south of Animal Control. The Humane Society managed to build its new construction without relocating or euthanizing animals, and they continue to thrive on Highway 17.
Widening of Highway 17 will impact all of the residential neighborhoods, retail businesses, the Humane Society, Animal Control and the entrance to the airport. This inconvenience is not insurmountable; neither, is it forever.
To blame the commissioners for the delay in building is to overlook the fact that perhaps they are looking into the most responsible use of the SPLOST money.
National standards are achievable without overspending, present issues at the shelter can be upgraded with $1.3 million, structural upgrades, heat and air conditioning, filling low lying areas etc.
Smart use of funds should always be a point of pride. Animals, staff and the public deserve it.
Barbara Sancomb
Jekyll Island