I would like to commend your reporter, Terry Dickson, for his coverage of the veterans in the Golden Isles. Thank you. But I am asking for The Brunswick News to clear up a point he raised in a column written on Dec. 7, 2020. In that column, he referred to the attorney that is representing the Sons of Confederate Veterans in a lawsuit against the city of Brunswick concerning the Confederate veterans memorial in Hanover Park. In that story, he charged that the attorney was once a member of the KKK. “To his credit, Royals has not marched with the klan for more than three decades, and as evidenced by Williams’ suit, continues to practice law.”
Yes, as a young man for four months, he was a member of the KKK. However, he quickly decided not to associate with that organization and has not for over 40 years. The story left the impression that he may still have sympathy for that organization. That is far from the truth. He is a very good lawyer, and his work deserves respect.
Bennie Williams
Darien