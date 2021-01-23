Please permit me to respond to Mr. Walker’s recent letter responding to Mr. Richmond’s letter.
Walker requests a definition of “Deep State.” A deep state occurs in a democratic republic when the agencies become more powerful than the elected officials and blur the lines between the three branches of government.
This destroys the republic, and it becomes effectively a one-party republic, which in turn becomes an autocracy.
Historically, autocracies offer fewer individual freedoms and lower economic standards for the masses, and special privileges and legal immunity for those in power.
Referencing Richmond’s statement that 25% of California students read at seventh-grade level: I am surprised that it is that high. It is a second language for 7%.
It’s three times higher than found in Baltimore, if I remember my stats correctly.
As for Walker finding Richmond’s prediction of conditional “flying fur” despicable, I find it a 60% possibility.
The other possibility is the continued acceptance of unfunded social programs until they lead to the complete destruction of our economic system.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick