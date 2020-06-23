There is a traffic issue at the intersection of Frederica Road and Kings Way. At peak hours and increasingly others, wait times are ridiculous. If you’ve been there, you know it.
Here is a today solution. The currently dedicated right-hand turn lanes on Kings Way, convert them to straight traffic. The current straight traffic lanes on Kings Way, convert them to left-hand only lanes. The result is green lights affording two-way traffic on Kings Way for the same (or probably less) time than the current one-way cycles, followed by dedicated left turns from King’s Way onto Frederica Road and the Lodge, followed by straight/left/right on Frederica/Lodge. It’s not that hard, and it is much less expensive and disruptive (ask the oaks that could be in the crosshairs) than a traffic circle. This isn’t hard.
Tim Law
St. Simons Island