The column by Mr. Dickson on April 10, “Connecting family ties through Ancestry.com,” about Dart relatives of a local lady was very interesting. Her main reason for search of ancestry provided a good story. In the article, though, some mistakes were really noticeable.
A paragraph about Major Dart — John Patrick Dart — says “He boarded a B-25 bomber ... Dec. 23, 1944. The plane never made its destination nor was it ever heard from again.” Another paragraph has “His plan disappeared.” One letter omitted from a word makes a difference.
The paragraph that has “Charles Dart was aboard a steamboat, the Rambler, went down off Cumberland Island.” His body and three others never found.
A poet known only as H.M.D. wrote “The Wreck of the Rambler.” At end of this article the poet’s words that were written are included. What a sad tribute of men who died at sea. Too bad the news printing of it has a few of those words wrong. I think that poet would have been displeased. Even the poet’s initials, H.M.B., at the end of the poem have a last initial different from the one in the other paragraph.
Although unknown is the name of that poet, which of the two sets of initials is the correct one? My wondering mind would like to know.