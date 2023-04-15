The column by Mr. Dickson on April 10, “Connecting family ties through Ancestry.com,” about Dart relatives of a local lady was very interesting. Her main reason for search of ancestry provided a good story. In the article, though, some mistakes were really noticeable.

A paragraph about Major Dart — John Patrick Dart — says “He boarded a B-25 bomber ... Dec. 23, 1944. The plane never made its destination nor was it ever heard from again.” Another paragraph has “His plan disappeared.” One letter omitted from a word makes a difference.

