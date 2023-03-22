Your Monday editorial “Reading to kids has benefits that can last a lifetime” was very interesting and so important. You, The Brunswick News, need to lead by example.

It is also a little ironic that The Brunswick News runs advertisements for Partners In Education. I say this because of the article on page 3A “New assistant county manager helps with workload.” There were five errors in that one article that I found, and I don’t claim to be a wordsmith. Errors occur on almost a daily basis by numerous reporters.

