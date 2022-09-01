The tone deaf county Board of Commissioners continues to press forward with the unnecessary SPLOST tax increase, totally ignoring the 25,000 to 30,000 people in Glynn County who are struggling every day to make ends meet. Inflation rages on unabated.
What burns me up is they say it is necessary infrastructure, and they pitch it to us like it is an irrefutable good thing. There are only two or three real special projects on the entire list. The rest is maintenance and operational in nature.
I live here; have for a long time. I am not a developer, real estate lawyer, electrician, plumber, agent or banker. I am not against development, but I am not in that business, so why should I subsidize it? If they want more infrastructure for more people to come, then pass the Impact Fee Ordinance, and let the developers and the new arrivals pay for the enhancements. Those simpletons on the BOC want to make you a villain, as though you oppose growth. Nonsense.
I am not in the vacation rental business, I don’t own a company that installs home theaters, I do not run a trolley nor am I a charter boat captain and the only sailboats I ever owned sunk in the bathtub when I was 8 years old. I do not own a paint store that caters to developers.
Continued unregulated growth will do nothing for me. They cannot come up with one good reason why I should vote for SPLOST. Vote no.