The tone deaf county Board of Commissioners continues to press forward with the unnecessary SPLOST tax increase, totally ignoring the 25,000 to 30,000 people in Glynn County who are struggling every day to make ends meet. Inflation rages on unabated.

What burns me up is they say it is necessary infrastructure, and they pitch it to us like it is an irrefutable good thing. There are only two or three real special projects on the entire list. The rest is maintenance and operational in nature.

