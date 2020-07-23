I can’t understand why something as simple as face masks, that would slow down the current surge in COVID-19, and of course save many lives and a lot of suffering, are not required. I hear it is not enforceable, or abuses peoples rights.
Well, helmets are required when riding a motorcycle, and that only involves the safety of the one person riding the motorcycle. Face masks protect others, plus adding some safety for the person wearing the mask. A bit hypocritical, don’t you think?
Wiltz Bernard
Brunswick