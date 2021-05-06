I am reminded that Memorial Day is fast approaching. This may be my worst yet.

The leader up until now was 1953. I was very bitter then. I had just lost three friends fighting a war that I was sure would be futile. We were trying to save the South Koreans from being ruled by a totalitarian government with a failed economic system.

The Koreans were a totally beaten people who had been ruled for years by the Japanese. I was sure they would never be able to achieve self governance and a functioning free market economy. I was sure my friends had died in vain. After many false starts, they made it work and now stand, juxtaposed with N. Korea, as a shining example of the difference between socialism and free market economies.

You have no idea how painful it is, to see the same failed system we saved the South Koreans from now being forced upon our nation. Who will save us? Will anyone come to our aid?

I see no way our nation can avoid an economic collapse and a totalitarian take over. Do we even desire to be rescued?

Bob Hilton

Brunswick

More from this section

Sen. Ossoff visits Kings Bay

Sen. Ossoff visits Kings Bay

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, says a visit and tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Wednesday was a learning experience.

Boy Scouts adapt Eagle pledge ceremony

Boy Scouts adapt Eagle pledge ceremony

It wouldn’t be inaccurate to call four young men COVID Eagles after they raised their right hands Sunday to recite a pledge after achieving the Boy Scouts of America’s highest level of achievement.

+4
Firefighters corral blaze at wood pellet warehouse

Firefighters corral blaze at wood pellet warehouse

Brunswick firefighters battled throughout the dark hours of Sunday night and Monday morning against blazes that consumed a cavernous warehouse at Mayor’s Point in the Port of Brunswick in the city’s south end, said city fire chief Randy Mobley.