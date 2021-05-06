I am reminded that Memorial Day is fast approaching. This may be my worst yet.
The leader up until now was 1953. I was very bitter then. I had just lost three friends fighting a war that I was sure would be futile. We were trying to save the South Koreans from being ruled by a totalitarian government with a failed economic system.
The Koreans were a totally beaten people who had been ruled for years by the Japanese. I was sure they would never be able to achieve self governance and a functioning free market economy. I was sure my friends had died in vain. After many false starts, they made it work and now stand, juxtaposed with N. Korea, as a shining example of the difference between socialism and free market economies.
You have no idea how painful it is, to see the same failed system we saved the South Koreans from now being forced upon our nation. Who will save us? Will anyone come to our aid?
I see no way our nation can avoid an economic collapse and a totalitarian take over. Do we even desire to be rescued?
Bob Hilton
Brunswick