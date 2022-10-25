I have been asked why I am so concerned about this election. Well, here goes. I have heard that to destroy a nation that you must first destroy its religion, then take over the schools, and finally control its government. Well I have lived long enough to see all of that happen right here in America and I am greatly concerned. This election might just be our last chance at saving what’s left of the great America that so many have fought and died for. It took us over 200 years to build the greatest nation in the world and some want to take it down in a much shorter time. That is why I am so concerned now. May God save America.
Bob Tatum