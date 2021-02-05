Every time I drive or bike on South Harrington, I see what appears to be a landfill or a condo for rodents on a vacant lot. Has anyone else noticed this? In other words, it’s an eyesore.
Over a year ago, the small cinderblock buildings on the property were demolished. The remains of the buildings, along with large chunks of sidewalk, are now piled up on the property giving the appearance of an established dumping ground for construction material.
How about some help, Glynn County, in cleaning up the construction waste dumped on the property in a residential neighborhood on St. Simons Island. Surely there must be zoning laws that address situations such as this.
Thanking you in advance, Glynn County, for taking fast action to alleviate this eyesore.
K. Scheuerle
St. Simons Island