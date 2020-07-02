The College of Coastal Georgia has requested that the Board of Education extend the deadline it set for the completion of an intergovernmental agreement related to the construction and operation of the proposed Center for the Arts. The extension request was necessitated by financial and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The arts community in Glynn County has expended thousands of hours over the past decades in working to bring a first-class arts center to southeast Georgia, and substantial funding is now available to do so through the 2015 E-SPLOST vote.
For a county of its size, Glynn County has always had a vibrant arts community, which has benefited not just those of us who are directly engaged in the arts, but which has uplifted, edified, and united the community as a whole.
Having been born in Glynn County and having lived here my entire life, I have personally experienced and witnessed the individual and community growth that the arts can stimulate.
We are closer than ever to having a beautiful performing arts center in Brunswick, and there is no significant downside to allowing additional time for further evaluation and planning in light of the pandemic. Ultimately, an arts center will be of incalculable benefit to generations of children and adults in this area, and I sincerely hope the Board will contribute to these efforts by granting the request for an extension.
Terry Readdick
St. Simmons