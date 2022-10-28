Last month I spoke to the Glynn County School Board about the benefits of zero-emission school buses (EVSB). This is relevant because of the federal money available for EVSBs. The Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program was created through law in 2021 to offer rebates to replace dirty, diesel school buses with clean, zero-emission buses.
Twice daily school buses from Glynn Academy barrel past my office and not just down Gloucester Street, but through the short cut of the community’s homes. And every day, we pediatricians are caring for children with varying degrees of asthma — from hospitalizations to prescribing multiple preventive medications. Statistics show approximately 25 million children ride school buses annually. Only 1% of the estimated 480,000 buses are electric. Before the Clean School Bus Program opened its first round of funding, a few districts in Maryland, Virginia, California and Florida had made the positive step of fleet electrification.