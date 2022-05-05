Just hoping the new Mayor Cosby Johnson will do more than former Mayor Harvey in cleaning up the Well. Mr Harvey had good intentions but found himself putting the Well on the back burner.
The Well continues to get away with breaking several city ordinances by allowing the homeless to camp out on the sidewalks. Side note: the Well was intended to be a day shelter only. This did not last very long, as anyone driving by at night can see for themselves what is going on there.
If any other business or organization had the police/fire department called on them as much as the Well has had they would have been shut down by now.
One would be shocked and surprised to read some of the police reports from this eye sore. I hate that visitors to this city have to ride by and see this mess. At least most other cities try to keep the homeless off of the main streets.
Robert McCormick
Brunswick