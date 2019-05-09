I read with interest the article on the Family Promise Program, and I hope it can return. I say return because Glynn County had a Family Promise program in the 2000s. I was a volunteer. I’m not sure who was in charged or how many churches were involved, but I helped with families at First Presbyterian Church.

The families were very appreciative of the help, and like the article said, it’s something that’s much needed now more than ever. I really hope churches and the community will get involved. Let us remember that Jesus calls us to be his presence in the world.

Deacon Willetta H. McGowen

Brunswick

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.