I read with interest the article on the Family Promise Program, and I hope it can return. I say return because Glynn County had a Family Promise program in the 2000s. I was a volunteer. I’m not sure who was in charged or how many churches were involved, but I helped with families at First Presbyterian Church.
The families were very appreciative of the help, and like the article said, it’s something that’s much needed now more than ever. I really hope churches and the community will get involved. Let us remember that Jesus calls us to be his presence in the world.
Deacon Willetta H. McGowen
Brunswick