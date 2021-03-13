I have been harping on things that I would like to see changed in the Glynn County Police Department. They are doing a wonderful job, and I have some suggestions on how to make us outstanding.
First, we should start training all police officers as to what the rules of driving are. They seem to be all over the lot. No two have the same idea of driving rules and laws. Second, we must have group training on how to be nice and friendly to the public.
I mentioned this to one of our new commissioners and low and behold, a GCPD officer waved at me yesterday. Most of us taxpayers like our police department and support them wholly, but no one has told them to be friendly. There seems to be a problem with that.
What’s wrong with that? Previous chiefs have told them not to be too friendly, let’s change that.
Have you noticed that motorcycle operators seem to have a free pass. They never get pulled over for their aggressive driving habits.
Bob Tatum
Brookman