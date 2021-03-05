I believe that a special purpose, local option sales tax is one way to raise money for needed community projects. But I will vote no for the 2021 SPLOST initiative.
Here’s why: I don’t understand most of the projects on the list like funding for Coast Guard Beach improvement. What is this improvement? Is it the Master Plan developed in 2018 by community and government organizations (which was estimated to cost $5 million) or is it something different? What do we get?
Next, what are the “access and right of way improvements at Sea Island and Frederica Roads?” What will they look like? Will Twitty Park and the Old Stables be left alone? Will the greenspace be destroyed? How many trees will go? I’d like a little more information before we spend tax money on this project. When the design appears in the newspaper, what if we have concerns? Will the commissioners listen to us? Past experience tells me that they will not — think East Beach roundabout.
I served for four years on the Citizens’ SPLOST Oversight Committee, and when the committee raised concerns about that roundabout’s design, we were told to mind our own business. When East Beach residents protested, their protests were ignored.
So, vote this SPLOST down, and ask your commissioners to step back, refocus, get community input, find out what we need — and don’t need — to make the Golden Isles a better place. Develop a new SPLOST proposal for 2022 that is understood by the community, with independent oversight, that we all can feel good about. I’ll support that proposal.
Philip Graitcer
St. Simons Island