For all the self-designated influencers in Glynn County I have a question. How many homeless people have you sheltered in your house? I can claim four.
Monica Smith
St. Simons Island
Former Glynn County police officer Ricky Minshew was the first officer to arrive after Travis McMichael killed Ahmaud Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.
If Georgia Republicans wait for a perfect voting process before returning to the polls, Democrats will win the next election and the republic could ultimately be lost, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue told a meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women.
LyZavia Holloway can now vividly recall what was, by most accounts, a typical school day in September.
The much-anticipated Demolition Derby will return to this year’s Exchange Club of Brunswick Fair.
When Hans Trupp looks through the wall of glass at his condo at The Grand, he sees mostly ocean and sky, a couple things he became very familiar with as a Navy aviator.
Meet the Joro spider. This native of East Asia has become fond of Georgia and now thrives in its forests and neighborhoods.