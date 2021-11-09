For all the self-designated influencers in Glynn County I have a question. How many homeless people have you sheltered in your house? I can claim four.

Monica Smith

St. Simons Island

Perdue speaks to Golden Isles Republican Women

If Georgia Republicans wait for a perfect voting process before returning to the polls, Democrats will win the next election and the republic could ultimately be lost, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue told a meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women.