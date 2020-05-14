I never thought that I would be a protester. My mom and dad raised me to respect the law and to submit to authority.
Then a young man was murdered.
I initially called for peace and trust. I worked with law enforcement officials during my career in child protection. In my day, we all dedicated our lives to being moral and ethical servants of our community.
Somehow, Jackie Johnson was elected to work with us, as our chief law enforcement officer. Things changed.
A police officer stalked his wife and subsequently killed her. He was shielded by the DAs office.
A former employee, armed and angry, kills a young man. We now know that she instructed that her former employee not be arrested before recusing herself and hand-picking her successor, who likewise refused to make an arrest. We then learn that he was also conflicted and indebted to DA Johnson through his son’s employment.
The governor needs to suspend DA Johnson until such time as she can be investigated. We need to be able to have faith that “equal protection under the law” are not hollow words.
DA Johnson, step down. We have no faith in you.
Mark Newman
Brunswick