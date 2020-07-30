Last week we spoke out against the St. Simons Village museum proposal in an IPC meeting, and have since had a change of heart. The project will be an anchor, or magnet, for future development. We think it is important to consider what that means for the Village beyond how it fits, or doesn’t fit, with what is currently there. We need to look ahead.
Clearly, a project like this can support higher hopes and expectations for quality and style in retail, restaurants, entertainment, and other businesses. The museum will set a more up-scale standard for what can be, and it will be a driving force for investment in (hopefully) controlled development for the Village to continue to be charming and family friendly, but also competitive in a tourism market demographic which demands ever higher standards. We believe the Village has fallen behind in that regard, and our ranking and positioning locally compared to Jekyll confirm that.
If we want the Village to evolve with a world-class art museum setting the standard for the best use of the real estate around it, then we say “go for it.”
Jim Frasche
St. Simons Island