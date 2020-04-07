I am thrilled to be able to walk on the beach again.

My exercise has been restricted to walking on four-foot sidewalks competing for space with dogs, bikes, strollers and other walkers and joggers, or walking on busy streets. Now I feel safer.

I am hoping that every beachgoer will abide by the guidelines. I, for one, will be happy to report anyone I see abusing the privilege of using the beach, jeopardizing not only their own health and the health of their community, but jeopardizing my opportunity to use the beach.

I hope that those who will be quick to attribute our currently rising number of Covid 19 cases to beach use will bear in mind that currently the published statistics reflect what happened about 14 days ago.

Margo Booth

St. Simons

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.