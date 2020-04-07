I am thrilled to be able to walk on the beach again.
My exercise has been restricted to walking on four-foot sidewalks competing for space with dogs, bikes, strollers and other walkers and joggers, or walking on busy streets. Now I feel safer.
I am hoping that every beachgoer will abide by the guidelines. I, for one, will be happy to report anyone I see abusing the privilege of using the beach, jeopardizing not only their own health and the health of their community, but jeopardizing my opportunity to use the beach.
I hope that those who will be quick to attribute our currently rising number of Covid 19 cases to beach use will bear in mind that currently the published statistics reflect what happened about 14 days ago.
Margo Booth
St. Simons