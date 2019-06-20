I’m very glad to see Rep. Carter in our community so often.
I would like to thank Buddy Carter for being present in our community. It would be easy for him to stay in Savannah, but he instead is constantly visiting schools, local businesses and community organizations in our area.
Last week he was at First Friday, speaking to as many people as possible. That is what a good representative should do. They should listen to all the residents in their district as much as possible no matter where they live, or what party they are affiliated with.
I want to thank Congressman Carter for always being accessible. And I want to thank The Brunswick News for covering a lot of his events so they know about them and can see what he’s saying even if they can’t attend.
Dane Hutcheson
Brunswick