I’m very glad to see Rep. Carter in our community so often.

I would like to thank Buddy Carter for being present in our community. It would be easy for him to stay in Savannah, but he instead is constantly visiting schools, local businesses and community organizations in our area.

Last week he was at First Friday, speaking to as many people as possible. That is what a good representative should do. They should listen to all the residents in their district as much as possible no matter where they live, or what party they are affiliated with.

I want to thank Congressman Carter for always being accessible. And I want to thank The Brunswick News for covering a lot of his events so they know about them and can see what he’s saying even if they can’t attend.

Dane Hutcheson

Brunswick

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.