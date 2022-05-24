I am glad Mr. Auten enjoyed his hospital stay. Following eleven days in the hospital (on the surgical floor), I have a vastly different report.
While my doctors and nurses were first rate, the nurses were gravely understaffed. It was left to my husband to help me to the potty and to walk following major surgery. He also gave me the only sponge bath I received in 11 days despite daily requests. Day three following surgery (day nine from arrival), I insisted the sheets (bloody from the surgery) be changed. I remember when nurses got you out of bed on day two regardless, with one giving a sponge bath, the other changing the sheets. Beware! Those days are gone. So much for hospital hygiene.
As for the food, I was on a soft diet, sugar free. The proper food only came on my last day. Before that, the broth was so salty it was inedible and the jello, pudding and Glucerna were full of sugar. My husband bought broth, jello and Glucerna for me to have.
I was blessed to have good nurses, but only one nurse on the entire floor was an employee of SGHS! The others were all “traveling nurses.” Who has responsibility and accountability in that situation? Millions of dollars spent on buildings and equipment, but the primary focus — the patient — seems to have fallen by the wayside. Shame on you SGHS! And don’t even get me started on the absence of hot water.
Lee Fraser
Brunswick