Tony Baker’s letter in the Oct. 7 edition of The News was one of the most straightforward, common sense letters you have printed in months.
Thank you, Tony Baker.
Glynn County Schools recently celebrated a rise in its high school graduation rate.
Long overdue renovations to the playground at Neptune Park are underway with a goal to complete the work within two weeks.
Fire destroyed the Pawn Depot at 3566 Community Road in Brunswick, engulfing the building during a thunderstorm shortly after midnight Thursday, Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief John Tyre said.
Nothing hurts a show like too much exposition, declared a young actor on Glynn Academy’s auditorium stage.
Friends and family describe Trevon Armstrong as a “prayer warrior,” a hard-working young father who was dedicated to setting an example of integrity for his 9-year-old son to follow.
The former Golden Isles Inn and a trailer park on U.S. 17 could come down in the next 45 days as the developer prepares to construct a new housing and commercial complex on the site.