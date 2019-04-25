Thank you for putting the story about the young woman who was raped and reported it on the front page of your paper. It was a very important story and deserved to be there.
I was a very shy and sheltered 16-year-old when I was raped by an older boy from the same school, while his two friends served as look-outs. Afterwards they told me that if I told anyone what had happened, that they would spread stories about me with everyone I knew and I would be the laughing stock of the school. So I never told anyone.
Luckily I soon moved away so I was not forced to see these people in school. But even though I have lived a wonderful life, at the age of 65, I still remember every second and minute of that rape, just like it was on a video.
Women, young women, and especially girls, need to know that if something like this happens, they can tell someone and they will get support. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, and be strong.
You will be an example for others, as this young woman was. Be like her, not like me.
Janice Westberry
Brunswick