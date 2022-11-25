Welcome back President Trump. Thank God we will get the greatest president ever back. Welcome home, sir.
Unlike whatever the socialist Democrats say, he did not start an insurrection on Jan. 6. He told his backers to peacefully show how they felt. He never called for violence. Had the Secret Service taken him, as he requested, to the Capitol, he could have stopped everything.
He told them them to show how they felt about the rigged election results. With the illegal vote count of 2020. The Democrats saw they could get away with the ballet box stuffing they got away with years ago. This year was a test to see if they could do it again.
Is anyone else surprised that the same states that delayed the count results until the Democrats won have done it again this year? How many will be surprised when they try it again in 2024? We need to take our country back.
We have a leader who has dementia. He does not know where he is or who he is talking to. He falls asleep when being interviewed and forgets what he’s saying.
Enough. We need a leader who does not show weakness. Who shows how strong we are. A leader who will make us the greatest nation that has ever existed again. Bring America back.