Welcome back President Trump. Thank God we will get the greatest president ever back. Welcome home, sir.

Unlike whatever the socialist Democrats say, he did not start an insurrection on Jan. 6. He told his backers to peacefully show how they felt. He never called for violence. Had the Secret Service taken him, as he requested, to the Capitol, he could have stopped everything.

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.